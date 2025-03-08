Iran Condemns US ’Maximum Pressure’ Policy as a ’Crime Against Humanity’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has denounced Washington’s continued enforcement of its so-called "maximum pressure" policy, calling it a "crime against humanity" and warning that the failed approach will not produce new results for the US.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks on Friday, a day after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that US sanctions against Iran aim to cripple its oil industry and “collapse its already buckling economy.”

Baghaei condemned Bessent’s statements, describing them as clear evidence of ongoing American hostility toward the Iranian people.

He stressed that Washington’s policy of pressure and intimidation has repeatedly failed and constitutes a “clear violation of the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter and international law," making the US government internationally accountable for its actions.

The spokesman warned against repeating failed strategies, stating, “It is a mistake to test the tried.” He emphasized that American policymakers cannot expect a different outcome from their continued pursuit of flawed policies.

Iran's approach to international diplomacy, he asserted, is based on logic and mutual respect, with the goal of securing the legitimate and lawful interests of the Iranian people. He affirmed that Iran will not accept any actions or statements that contradict this principle.

Baghaei also stressed that the Iranian people will continue to strengthen their capabilities across various sectors and will “respond to any illegal and inhumane pressure with resistance and perseverance.”

During his speech at the Economic Club of New York, Bessent claimed that the US is enforcing sanctions against Iran with “immediate maximum impact” and that former US President Donald Trump’s objective is to cut Iran’s oil exports—currently at 1.5 million barrels per day—to almost nothing.

Iran has long faced Western sanctions under different pretexts, including its civilian nuclear program. The Trump administration intensified these unilateral measures by reinstating the so-called maximum pressure policy, a campaign of hybrid warfare against Tehran.

In February, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that any renewed attempt by the US to enforce the “maximum pressure” policy will only end in failure. “The policy of maximum pressure has already proven to be a failure, and any attempt to revive it will only lead to another defeat,” he stated.