Trump Claims Sending A Letter to Imam Khamenei, Iran’s UN Mission: We Received Nothing

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced that he wants to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and has sent a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday, claiming he hoped they would agree to talk.

“I said I hope you're going to negotiate, because it's going to be a lot better for Iran,” Trump said in the interview with Fox Business Network broadcast Friday.

He further stated: “I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something, because you can't let another nuclear weapon.”

Meanwhile, Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations has dismissed the latest claim by Trump about sending a letter to Imam Khamenei, proposing negotiations on a new nuclear deal.

“We have not received such a letter yet,” the mission said on Friday.

In February, Imam Khamenei said experience has shown that negotiations with the US have no effect on solving Iran's problems.

"Some people pretend that if we sit at the negotiating table, some problem will be solved, but the fact that we must understand correctly is that negotiating with the US has no effect on solving the country's problems,” the Leader emphasized.