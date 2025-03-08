“Israeli” Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon Amid Continued Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes have launched new airstrikes on southern Lebanon, targeting areas between Ansar and Zrerieh in yet another violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The attacks also struck locations near the Litani River, including the outskirts of Aaishiyah, Zibqin Valley and the area between Aita Al-Jabal and Beit Yahoun.

The strikes come despite a ceasefire agreement reached between the Lebanese government and the “Israeli” entity on November 26, 2024, which took effect the following day. After failing to achieve its objectives, the “Israeli” entity was forced to accept the ceasefire but has continued violating it almost daily through ongoing attacks on Lebanese territory.

By December 2, the entity had breached the ceasefire 52 times within the first five days. By December 20, at least 259 violations had been recorded, resulting in 31 fatalities and 39 injuries.

In early February 2025, Lebanon filed a complaint with the UN Security Council against the “Israeli” entity over its continued violations of the ceasefire agreement and UN Resolution 1701.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the complaint—submitted through Lebanon’s permanent mission in New York—detailed the entity’s repeated attacks on southern Lebanon, including air and ground assaults, the destruction of homes and residential areas, the abduction of Lebanese citizens, including army soldiers and attacks on civilians returning to their border villages.

The “Israeli” entity’s military aggression in southern Lebanon escalated following its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The offensives in Lebanon have mirrored its atrocities across the Palestinian territories, including Gaza, where more than 48,446 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed.

The Lebanese resistance Hezbollah has responded to the attacks with a series of retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic targets within the “Israeli” entity.

The invasion of southern Lebanon intensified in October and November 2024, with heavy bombardments destroying thousands of homes and significant infrastructure in southern regions and Beirut. Since the escalation began in October 2023, approximately 4,000 Lebanese—many of them civilians—have been martyred, and more than one million have been displaced.