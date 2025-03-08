Cyclone Alfred Weakens, But Severe Winds and Flooding Persist

By Staff, Agencies

Tropical Cyclone Alfred has weakened into a tropical low, but officials warn that severe winds and heavy rainfall continue to pose a major threat to Australia’s eastern coast.

The cyclone, which weakened early on Saturday, crossed islands off the coast of Queensland overnight and is now heading toward the mainland, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

“Heavy-to-locally intense rainfall leading to flash and riverine flooding now becomes the major concern as the ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred moves inland,” said Matt Collopy, a manager at the Bureau of Meteorology.

The storm has left more than 330,000 homes and businesses without power across Queensland and New South Wales, with Gold Coast experiencing the strongest gusts of 107 km/h [66 mph] on Friday night.

Among those affected, 291,000 premises were in Queensland, including 131,000 in Gold Coast, while another 45,000 homes lost power in New South Wales. Power lines, homes, and vehicles were damaged as trees fell across the region throughout the night.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for thousands of residents, urging people to stay indoors as the situation remains dangerous. Brisbane Airport remains closed, and the city has suspended public transport services.

Additionally, more than 1,000 schools in southeast Queensland and 280 in northern New South Wales have been shut down due to the storm’s impact.

While no deaths have been reported so far, one man remains missing after his vehicle was swept off a bridge into a swollen river in northern New South Wales. Officials are continuing search and rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the nation from the National Situation Room in Canberra, warning that despite the cyclone’s weakening, significant risks remain.

“While it has been downgraded, very serious risks remain, so it is important that people do not take this downgrading as a reason for complacency,” he said.