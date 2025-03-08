Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Ops to Resume if Gaza blockade Not Lifted in 4 Days

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has given mediators a four-day deadline to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning that if the “Israeli” occupation continues to block aid deliveries, naval operations against Israeli-linked vessels will resume.

In a televised speech addressing regional and international developments, Sayyed Al-Houthi criticized the “Israeli” occupation's ongoing aggression against Palestine, emphasizing that his movement is not limited to issuing statements but is capable of providing direct support to the Palestinian resistance.

Sayyed Al-Houthi accused the “Israeli” occupation of delaying its commitments under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, particularly concerning humanitarian provisions.

He further stated that while Hamas had fully honored its obligations, the occupation had failed to uphold its side of the deal.

“The humanitarian aspect of the agreement includes clear obligations with guarantees from mediators, yet Israel is trying to evade them,” he said.

The Yemeni leader also condemned intensified “Israeli” attacks in the occupied West Bank and Al-Quds, highlighting the role of “Israeli” settlers in escalating violence against Palestinians.

He criticized US support for the “Israeli” occupation under President Donald Trump, saying Washington’s backing had emboldened the regime's policies of displacement and aggression against Palestinians.

In parallel, the Ansarullah leader called for a firm stance against “Israeli” and US policies in the region, stressing the need for concrete measures in response to the escalating situation in Palestine.