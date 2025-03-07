Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

US Pulls Out of South Africa Energy Deal

US Pulls Out of South Africa Energy Deal
folder_openInternational News access_time 49 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The electrification of South Africa’s informal settlements through a United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-driven Power Africa’s five-year electrification initiative with 24 municipalities - part of an ambitious government plan for universal energy access by 2030 - is among the first projects to be shelved.

This follows the US formally announcing it is cutting its Just Energy Transition (JET) partnerships with South Africa, a decision confirmed to the Presidency last week.

The US has withdrawn from the Just Energy Transition Partnership, a coalition of 10 donor nations assisting developing countries in transitioning from coal to cleaner energy sources.

The JETP, introduced during UN climate talks in Glasgow, aims to support South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Senegal in transitioning from coal.

The US has confirmed its exit from the Just Energy Transition Project Management Unit (JET-PMU) with South Africa and the International Partners Group (IPG).

Additional sources confirmed the US had withdrawn from the JETP in Indonesia and South Africa, while two foreign officials in Vietnam, according to Reuters, verified the US was pulling out of the JETP there too.

One official indicated the US was exiting all JETP programmes, including those in Indonesia.

The decision will now likely mothball the investment commitments made by the DFC.

Analysts said funding withdrawal may impact South Africa's energy transition momentum.

Even with the US withdrawing, South Africa still committed to a fair energy transition. Other IPG partners stand firm in supporting South Africa’s JET IP.

electricity energy SouthAfrica UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Pulls Out of South Africa Energy Deal

US Pulls Out of South Africa Energy Deal

49 minutes ago
US Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia for Ceasefire Discussions with Ukraine

US Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia for Ceasefire Discussions with Ukraine

5 hours ago
China Warns of ’Law of Jungle’ after Trump’s Unilateral Tariffs

China Warns of ’Law of Jungle’ after Trump’s Unilateral Tariffs

7 hours ago
Trump Allies Secretly Meet Zelensky’s Ukrainian Opponents: Politico

Trump Allies Secretly Meet Zelensky’s Ukrainian Opponents: Politico

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 07-03-2025 Hour: 06:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot