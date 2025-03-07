Ukraine Cut Off From US Satellite Imagery – Media

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine has lost access to US satellite imagery after American space technology company Maxar blocked Kiev’s use of its services, a local media outlet reported on Friday.

The move followed Washington’s recent decision to freeze military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Ukrainian media Militarnyi reported that Maxar users have been denied access to the service due to administrative requests, confirming anonymous confirmations.

The company's request to cease intelligence sharing with Ukraine likely refers to US President Donald Trump's order.

Maxar, a leading provider of high-resolution commercial satellite imagery, has been utilized by Ukraine's armed forces to track Russian troop movements, assess battlefield conditions, and assess infrastructure damage.

The US company has not yet confirmed the alleged restriction of services.

The report came as Washington has halted the delivery of billions of dollars worth of military aid to Ukraine, while the CIA has confirmed that intelligence sharing with Kiev has been suspended.

Trump freezed military support for Ukraine following heated meeting with Vance, accusing Zelensky of ingratitude and "gambling with World War III" by refusing peace with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader was asked to leave the US capital and return only when he was ready for serious negotiations.