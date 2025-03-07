’Israeli’ Forces Violently Raid Nablus Mosques on First Friday of Ramadan

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" entity’s forces have stormed several mosques in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on the first Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the forces raided six mosques in the Old City of Nablus at dawn on Friday, preventing the prayer from being held and detaining three Palestinians during their incursion into the city.

"Israeli" military used live ammunition, stun grenades, and toxic gas canisters to storm multiple neighborhoods in the city and its Old City, according to local sources.

"Occupation forces raided and pillaged mosques in the Old City during the incursion," Wafa reported.

Palestine’s Safa news agency also confirmed the report and said the occupation set fire to a room inside al-Nasr Mosque.

"Israeli" forces have reportedly detained three citizens in Nablus after a raid on several homes, causing destruction and chaos.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has reportedly linked "Israel's" ongoing aggression against the West Bank to the entity's plan to annex the occupied territory.

"Israel's" military assault on the West Bank began after the Gaza truce in January, ending the 15-month genocide in the besieged Palestinian territory.