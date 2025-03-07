Zelensky Won’t Apologize to Trump – Top Aide

By Staff, Agencies

Kiev will not apologize for the clash between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House, Mikhail Podoliak, a top adviser to the Ukrainian leader, has said. He defended Zelensky’s conduct at last week’s meeting, claiming that the US should understand the necessity of piling maximum pressure on Russia.

During the intense Oval Office meeting, Zelensky questioned diplomacy with Russia, warning Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance about the impact of the conflict. Trump criticized Zelensky for disrespect, ingratitude, reluctance for peace, and risking World War III.

After the spat, Zelensky thanked the US for military aid and expressed readiness for negotiations. Acknowledging the meeting with Trump's challenges, he urged ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"Our president insists peace talks rely on Russia; he won't apologize for any unproven mistakes in the war," he said.

He disagreed that Trump and Vance humiliated Zelensky, calling it an emotional discussion that could resolve Kiev-Washington differences.

Following the Trump-Zelensky spat, the US froze military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, with American officials saying the pause would remain in place until Kiev showed commitment to holding peace talks.