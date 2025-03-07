US Plans to Use AI to ‘Catch and Revoke’ Pro-Palestine Student Visas : Axios

By Staff, Agencies

The administration of US President Donald Trump has initiated an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted drive to detect and annul the visas of foreign nationals and students supporting the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on American soil.

Axios reported US State Department to revoke visas of Hamas-linked foreign students using AI.

The State Department plans to use AI to review tens of thousands of student visa holders' social media accounts in a 'catch and revoke' effort.

Officials will review news reports of previous demonstrations against "Israel's" policies and Jewish students' lawsuits alleging foreign nationals engaging in anti-Semitism.

The news website emphasized that social media reviews are focusing on alleged terrorist sympathies expressed following Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on "Israel."

Axios stated that the State Department will investigate foreign students arrested in anti-"Israel" demonstrations who were permitted to remain in the country under the Biden administration.

The website criticized the Trump administration's AI-driven visa revocation bid as a significant escalation in US government policing of foreign nationals' conduct and speech.

Trump's recent announcement to withdraw federal funds for higher education institutions allowing "illegal protests" has prompted an investigation into foreign students' pro-Hamas sentiment.

The president signed an executive order in January to combat anti-Semitism and deport non-citizen college students participating in pro-Palestinian protests amid "Israel's" aggression on Gaza.