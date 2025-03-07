US Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia for Ceasefire Discussions with Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

US Envoy Steve Witkoff is planning a visit to Saudi Arabia for discussions with Ukrainian delegations regarding a potential ceasefire with Russia and a "framework" for a long-term agreement.

Speaking to reporters, Witkoff said discussions were ongoing for a meeting in Riyadh, or possibly Jeddah, highlighting that “The idea is to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well.”

Witkoff also revealed that President Donald Trump was pleased with a letter sent by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky following their public standoff at the White House last Friday.

“He [Trump] felt that Zelensky's letter was a very positive first step. There was an apology. There was an acknowledgment that the United States has done so much for the country of Ukraine, and a sense of gratitude,” the US aide said.

When asked whether Ukraine would sign the deal in Saudi Arabia, Witkoff said, “I think Zelensky has offered to sign it, and we'll see if he follows through.”

On March 4, the Ukrainian parliament welcomed US President Donald Trump's peace initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, expressing confidence in his ability to play a decisive role in ending hostilities.

A statement issued by the parliament conveyed the Ukrainian people's strong desire to end the conflict and their belief that Trump's involvement efforts could play a crucial role in achieving peace for Ukraine, Europe, and the world.