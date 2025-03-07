Only One in Nine “Israelis” Back Resuming War on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Almost half of the respondents to "Israel's" KAN News poll recently published felt that "Israel" should further advance negotiations on phase two of the ceasefire and captive release agreements with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Only 9% supported resuming military operations even at the cost of leaving the remaining "Israeli" captives in custody.

About 34% of respondents supported the framework pushed by the US, which included extending the ceasefire and releasing half the remaining captives at the start. 13% responded that they were undecided.

"Israel" has blocked humanitarian aid entering Gaza, leading to fears of food shortages in the besieged Palestinian strip, as rights groups have warned about the devastating consequences of the blockade of Gaza with the UN World Food Program [WFP] saying that its food stockpile will only last two weeks.

"Israel" says Hamas must agree to extend phase one of the ceasefire, reneging on the agreed-upon deal between the two sides.

"Israel's" Channel 12 television earlier reported that the occupation entity plans to resume the Gaza war in the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, a great benefactor of "Israel", has issued what he calls “a last warning” to Hamas to release all "Israeli" captives held in Gaza.

Hamas has repeated that the resistance group will not accept the extension and stressed that the process should now proceed to the second phase, stressing that no "Israeli" captives will be freed without a ceasefire deal, dismissing Trump’s threats against the resistance movement as worthless.

Senior spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri pointed out that if any threats are to be made, they should be directed at those who refuse to implement the ceasefire deal.

He said Hamas remains committed to the agreement and is determined to continue on this path. He underscored that the threats not only fail to intimidate them but also further complicate the situation.