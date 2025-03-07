Cyclone Alfred Approaches Australia, Forcing Evacuations and Power Outages

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power as authorities ordered evacuations across parts of Australia’s east coast, bracing for the impact of Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

The storm, the first to threaten the Brisbane region in 51 years, brought heavy rain and strong winds ahead of its expected landfall in Queensland early Saturday.

Cyclone Alfred, with sustained winds of 95 kph [59 mph] and gusts up to 130 kph [81 mph], is tracking west but is forecast to weaken as it nears Brisbane. While destructive winds are unlikely in the city, gusts of up to 120 kph [80 mph] could still cause damage, according to Bureau of Meteorology manager Matt Collopy.

Severe weather has already caused destruction, including a fallen tree that nearly crushed a couple in their Currumbin Valley home. In Queensland, 46,000 properties lost power due to downed trees, primarily in the Gold Coast region.

Meanwhile, in neighboring New South Wales, 43,000 premises experienced outages, with 6,500 restored by Friday afternoon.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for 19,000 residents in flood-prone areas of New South Wales, warning of potential entrapment due to rising waters. Alfred has also caused significant coastal erosion, damaging the iconic beaches of the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.

This marks the first cyclone to strike the Brisbane region since Cyclone Zoe in 1974, which led to severe flooding. The storm has been moving south from the tropics for weeks, creating treacherous conditions at sea.

Among those affected was Lithuanian rower Aurimas Mockus, who was attempting a 7,500-mile solo journey from San Diego to Brisbane. Caught in rough seas caused by Alfred, his boat began sinking, forcing him to activate an emergency beacon on February 28.

He endured three days at sea before being rescued by an Australian warship 460 miles off the Queensland coast. Speaking from Sydney, he described his harrowing ordeal, saying, “I thought I was going to die.”

As Cyclone Alfred nears landfall, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to take precautions and stay informed.