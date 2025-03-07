Trump Launches ‘Digital Fort Knox’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump launched two new mechanisms for federal government cryptocurrency assets.

A presidential executive order on Thursday has established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a US Digital Asset Stockpile, overseen by the Treasury and dedicated to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The administration considers these digital assets, particularly Bitcoin, as stable stores of value that are likely to appreciate over time due to inherent scarcity.

White House crypto Czar David Sacks explained that the reserve is like a digital Fort Knox for the cryptocurrency often called ‘digital gold’,” estimating that the government currently owns roughly 200,000 bitcoins worth over $17 billion.

Sacks further added that in the past the US sold some 195,000 bitcoins for just $366 million, representing a significant financial loss for taxpayers.

The primary source of the US government’s cryptocurrency holdings is derived from criminal or civil asset forfeiture. Trump, however, has instructed the Treasury secretary to explore “budget neutral” strategies for acquiring more bitcoins, although this directive does not extend to other digital assets.

The policy change stops short of active buying of cryptocurrencies, which some industry figures were hoping for.

The founder of Bitcoin-focused hedge fund Capriole Investments, Charles Edwards, criticized the decision as “the most underwhelming and disappointing outcome we could have expected,” arguing that the lack of active purchasing policy merely rebrands existing government holdings.

Sacks contended that Trump’s actions align with his campaign promise to establish the US as the “crypto capital of the world” through the support of innovative digital financial instruments.