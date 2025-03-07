Fearing Hezbollah, “Israeli” Settlers Refuse to Return to ‘Metula’

By Staff

The head of the “Metula” settlement council, David Azoulay, dispatched an urgent message to the occupation’s Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, urging him not to return “Metula” settlers to their homes at this phase, due to serious security concerns and the lack of a sufficient systematic response.

According to “Maariv” newspaper, Azoulay confirmed that the settlers’ return is unsound and unsafe unless an organized military is developed, noting that lessons have not been drawn from the events in the north, and no investigation has been conducted into the critical security failures.

In his message, Azoulay said, “We considered it necessary to approach you to express our deep concern and serious fears regarding ‘Metula’ settlers returning to the settlement, given the current security conditions, and we urge you not to allow their premature return.”

He went on saying: “Unfortunately, at the moment, their return is unsound and unsafe, due to several critical issues that have not yet been addressed and have not provided an adequate response to the ongoing security threat from Hezbollah.”

In parallel, the head of the northern settlement underlined that “So far, only about 100 out of 2400 have returned, and they feel terrified and are not ready to return at this phase”

Azoulay further stated: “Considering what’s aforementioned, we call on you and on the 'security establishment' not to rush into returning the settlers to ‘Metula’ before comprehensively addressing all 'security' and logistical issues,” demanding “a thorough investigation into the failures in the northern strip, the formulation of a clear and organized defense plan, the organization of the 'readiness' group's work, and the completion of infrastructure restoration in the settlement.”

“Only by then can we consider a safe return for the settlers,” he conditioned.

As per the newspaper, the settlers pointed out the lack of qualification and organization of the readiness group, the deterioration of infrastructure, and the presence of weapons in public and private areas.

"Maariv" pointed out to the survey conducted two weeks ago, which revealed that “Metula” settlers are not willing to return - if they will ever return - until the end of the academic school, and after assessing the stability of the agreement and the "security" situation.