Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

WWII Bomb Discovered Near Paris Gare du Nord, Halting Train Traffic

WWII Bomb Discovered Near Paris Gare du Nord, Halting Train Traffic
folder_openEurope... access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Train traffic to Paris’ Gare du Nord was suspended on Friday after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered on the tracks leading to France’s busiest rail terminal, officials confirmed.

The bomb was found overnight during maintenance work near the Saint-Denis suburb, according to the national railway company SNCF. The RER B suburban train service posted on X that the device dated back to World War II.

Authorities immediately halted all rail traffic to the station—including Eurostar, high-speed, and local trains—as police worked to safely neutralize the device.

Gare du Nord, located in northern Paris, serves around 700,000 passengers daily, making it France’s busiest railway hub.

While WWI and WWII-era bombs are still occasionally unearthed in France, it is extremely rare to find them in such a high-traffic area.

france bomb

Comments

  1. Related News
WWII Bomb Discovered Near Paris Gare du Nord, Halting Train Traffic

WWII Bomb Discovered Near Paris Gare du Nord, Halting Train Traffic

8 hours ago
US Aid Cut Could Result in Ukraine Migrant Crisis – Germany

US Aid Cut Could Result in Ukraine Migrant Crisis – Germany

one day ago
France Open to Extending Nuclear Umbrella

France Open to Extending Nuclear Umbrella

one day ago
Macron Warns of Russian Threat, Calls for Stronger EU Defense

Macron Warns of Russian Threat, Calls for Stronger EU Defense

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 07-03-2025 Hour: 06:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot