S Korea Court Overturns Arrest Warrant for Impeached President Yoon

By Staff, Agencies

A South Korean court has canceled the arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol, clearing the way for his potential release from jail after being detained in mid-January on insurrection charges linked to a brief martial law declaration.

The Seoul Central District Court stated that its decision was based on the timing of the indictment, which came after the initial detention period had expired, and raised "questions about the legality" of the investigation, which involved two separate agencies.

On January 15, Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested on criminal charges following a tense standoff between his presidential guards and law enforcement.

Yoon’s legal team welcomed the court's decision, stating, "The ruling demonstrates that the rule of law in this country remains intact." However, they cautioned that his release might not be immediate, as prosecutors could still file an appeal. The prosecution has yet to comment on the ruling.

The defense had argued that the extended detention warrant issued on January 19 was procedurally flawed and therefore invalid.

Yoon defended his controversial December 3 martial law declaration, claiming it was necessary to eliminate "anti-state" elements. However, he lifted the decree just six hours later after parliament voted against it.

Weeks later, the opposition-led parliament impeached him, accusing him of violating his constitutional duty by declaring martial law. The Constitutional Court is expected to rule soon on his impeachment.