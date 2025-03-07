UNRWA: ’Israel’s’ West Bank Aggression Aligns with Annexation Agenda

By Staff, Agencies

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has warned that "Israel's" ongoing violent campaign in the occupied West Bank appears to be part of a broader plan to annex the territory.

Weeks of military operations have displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated refugee camps. On Thursday, UNRWA described the situation as "unprecedented, both from a humanitarian and political perspective."

Roland Friedrich, director of West Bank affairs for UNRWA, stated, "There are growing concerns that the reality being created on the ground aligns with the vision of annexation of the West Bank."

According to Friedrich, around 40,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, particularly from three northern West Bank refugee camps where the military campaign began.

He noted that these camps are now largely empty, with residents unable to return and struggling to find shelter.

He further highlighted the severe destruction of homes, water, sewage and electricity infrastructure, warning that "Israel’s" prolonged aggression could signal a permanent military occupation of Palestinian cities.

The agency also cited statements from "Israeli" officials suggesting that displaced Palestinians may not be allowed to return to their homes.

"Israel's" military escalation in the West Bank began shortly after the Gaza ceasefire took effect in January, initially targeting Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps before expanding to other areas in the north.