Loyal to the Pledge

Abu Obeida to ’Israelis’: Threats Won’t Free Captives or Break the Resistance

folder_openPalestine access_time 12 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The military spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, asserted on Thursday that "Israeli" threats of war will not lead to the release of captives and will only bring disappointment to the occupying forces.

In a video speech on his Telegram channel marking the beginning of Ramadan, Abu Obeida declared, "We are prepared for all scenarios, and any resumption of war will shatter what remains of the enemy's image."

He warned that what the enemy failed to achieve through war would not be obtained through threats, adding that any further aggression against Palestinians could result in the deaths of several "Israeli" captives.

Addressing the Muslim world, Abu Obeida highlighted the suffering of Gaza’s people, who face "genocide, starvation, and displacement in full view of the world," urging Muslims to take action before oppression reaches their own homes.

Regarding the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, he emphasized that the resistance remained committed out of respect for mediators but accused the "Israeli" entity of breaking its obligations.

He condemned "bullying, procrastination, and arrogance" by the occupiers, describing their actions in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the wider region as "criminal and sadistic."

He saluted Yemen for its strikes against the "Israeli" enemy, praised the resistance in the West Bank, and called on human rights advocates to expose Western double standards, which "weep over dozens of enemy captives while disregarding the suffering of Palestinian prisoners."

Meanwhile, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened renewed military action, claiming that his government retained the right to "drop out of negotiations and return to fighting if talks prove fruitless."

He warned Hamas that failure to release captives would bring "consequences beyond imagination."

Israel Hamas Palestine swap deal

Comments

