’Israeli’ Analyst: We’re in an Existential War, Forced to Sacrifice a Number of Captives

By Staff, Agencies

The accusations of sacrificing Zionist captives continue to haunt Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so that he saves his government and pass responsibility for the catastrophic failure that struck the Zionist entity and all its institutions during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

The “Israeli” channel "i24" raised the latest of these accusations in a form of questions posed to its guests, showing that Netanyahu is ready to sacrifice the captives and return to war.

The lecturer at the Hebrew University and expert on “Israeli” political affairs, Meir Masri, commented on the possibility of “Israel” returning to war in Gaza, especially since this could endanger the lives of “Israeli” captives in the strip.

“‘Israel’ is in an existential war and is forced to sacrifice a number of captives,” he said.

Masri further added: “‘Israel’ does not have actual mortality statistics. Nonetheless, ‘Israel’ is forced to sacrifice a number of captives; ‘Israel’ is in an existential war with Hamas and its allies.”