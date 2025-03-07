Iran FM in Saudi Arabia for OIC Meeting: US Depopulation of Gaza on Top of Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend a ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] to discuss measures to counter the US plan for the forced displacement of Gazans.

Araghchi on Thursday afternoon flew to the Saudi city of Jeddah where the meeting proposed by Iran will be held on Friday afternoon, Iran’s foreign ministry said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran requested the meeting to "draw the attention of the OIC, as the most important organization in the Muslim world, to an issue that is the primary concern of the Islamic community and countries".

President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians in a US takeover of the Gaza Strip has received global condemnation and echoed long-standing Palestinian fears of being permanently driven from their homes.

Baghaei said the plan amounts to a “threat of genocide against the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.”

The Arab League has endorsed an Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that ensures the non-displacement of its Palestinian inhabitants.

“The request for the meeting was made by Iran to address Trump's plan. The Islamic world must express its strong opposition, and fortunately, the opposition of the Islamic world is firm,” he said.

Baghadei touched on a Gaza reconstruction plan adopted by Arab leaders on Tuesday that would cost $53 billion and avoid displacing Palestinians from the territory.

He said the meeting in Jeddah on Friday is expected to follow up on the proposal and double down on the Islamic countries’ demand to “counter the dangerous conspiracy” of the US and the “Israeli” entity.