Trump Allies Secretly Meet Zelensky’s Ukrainian Opponents: Politico

By Staff, Agencies

Four senior members of Donald Trump’s inner circle have held discreet discussions with key political rivals of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a time when Washington and Moscow appear aligned in seeking to remove him from office, Politico reported.

Three Ukrainian parliamentarians and a US Republican foreign policy expert stated that Trump allies met with Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko and Poroshenko's party officials.

The talks reportedly focused on the possibility of holding expedited presidential elections in Ukraine, as per the report.

The Trump aides believe Zelensky would lose such a vote, citing war fatigue and public discontent over widespread corruption.

Since the Oval Office incident with Trump and Vance, Zelensky's approval ratings rose, as reported by Politico.

Despite these political maneuvers, the latest poll still shows Zelensky maintaining a strong lead in the presidential race.

