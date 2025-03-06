US Aid Cut Could Result in Ukraine Migrant Crisis – Germany

By Staff, Agencies

The lack of US support for Ukraine could trigger a new wave of Ukrainian migrants into the EU, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has warned, urging the bloc to brace for the impact.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Faeser said that while Germany remains committed to supporting both Kiev and hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers who arrived in the country after the start of the conflict in 2022, the EU could face a new, but similar crisis.

Faeser emphasized the need for a binding mechanism for the fair distribution of Ukrainian refugees across the EU if Russia escalates the war and withdraws American support.

The minister went on to insist on “a mandatory and binding distribution” of the burden, saying that so far, the brunt of the costs has been borne by Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

“That must change if there is a larger wave of refugees,” she said.

Around 4.3 million Ukrainians have sought refuge within EU countries. Germany has accommodated 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees, accounting for 26.9% of the EU’s total.

As for Germany, it has spent around €8 billion ($8.6 billion) on support for Ukrainian asylum seekers since 2022, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Washington has suspended military aid to Ukraine after a public spat between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky.

The dramatic shift in US policy on Ukraine sparked fears in the EU that Kiev will have a difficult time fending off new Russian attacks.

