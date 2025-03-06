Sky News Runs ’Smear Campaign’ to Make Lebanese Scholar Banned in Australia

By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese Islamic scholar, whose visa for a visit to Australia has recently been cancelled, says Sky News has orchestrated a "smear campaign" to get him banned from the Oceanic country.

Hussain Makke made the remarks in an X post on Thursday after Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke rescinded his visa for a speaking tour in the cities of Melbourne and Sydney during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Sky News Australia host Sharri Markson accused Makke of spreading dangerous views and defending terrorism, and criticized Burke for refusing to answer questions about his admission into the country.

Makke said in his post that he was the subject of a "smear campaign," as Zionist accounts tweeted the Australian minister to pressure him into revoking his visa.

Burke is being criticized for his support of Sky News's censorship and attack on free speech, stating he will not support laws based on fallacious journalism.

Earlier, the Islamic scholar had hailed Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as one of the world's "greatest freedom fighters" and said the strong turnout at the funeral ceremony for the martyred leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah showed the resistance was "alive and well."