Yemen Dismisses New Designation on ‘Blacklist’, Calls Gaza ‘Paramount’

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Ansarullah Supreme Political Council member Mohammed Ali al-Houthi respond to the US decision to place the Ansarullah movement on its so-called “blacklist” on Thursday, that Yemen's priority now is to send essential supplies to the blockaded Palestinian territory.

He stressed that this priority is more important than Washington’s anti-Yemen decision, which lacks legitimacy.

Al-Houthi’s response came two days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington had re-placed the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement on the “blacklist”.

The high-ranking Ansarullah official stressed, “Blocking aid to Gaza and undermining peace agreements are American terrorism, while Yemen's support for Gaza through maritime operations is a legitimate act.”

US President Donald Trump, three days after taking office at the White House in January, had promised to take the action against the Yemeni resistance movement.

Earlier, the Political Bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, emphasizing the Palestinian people's right to resist the occupiers, had announced that Yemen's Armed Forces are ready to resume operations to confront Zionist crimes, urging the Arabs to take serious steps to break the Gaza blockade and support the Palestinians.

Also on Wednesday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against seven Ansarullah leaders, claiming they had smuggled “military-grade items and weapon systems into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and also negotiated Houthi weapons procurements from Russia.”

The designation came in response to the Yemeni army’s military operations on "Israeli"-occupied territories, US Navy warships and "Israel"-linked vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 2023, which were launched in support of Palestinians killed by the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.