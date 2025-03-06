Study Warns of Rising Obesity Rates in Africa, Especially Among Women

By Staff, Agencies

A recent study by the World Obesity Federation highlights a concerning trend: nearly half of women in Africa are projected to be obese or overweight by 2030.

This rise in obesity is being compared to the HIV epidemic, with women disproportionately impacted due to stigma and a lack of access to treatment.

While wealthier countries have begun using weight loss medications, the availability of such groundbreaking treatments in sub-Saharan Africa remains uncertain.

Dr. Nomathemba Chandiwana, an expert in obesity and non-communicable diseases, compared the obesity crisis to HIV, pointing out that the disease is poorly understood and treatment options are scarce, similar to how HIV was once treated.

The gender gap in obesity is also notable: 40% of women in Africa are overweight or obese, compared to just 25% of men.

This disparity is accelerating and could worsen as urbanization and lifestyle changes lead to more sedentary habits, especially for women.

Factors such as urbanization, long working hours, caregiving responsibilities, and HIV treatment-related weight gain are all contributing to the rise in obesity, particularly among women.

Dr. Chandiwana stresses that prevention and treatment specifically tailored to women are critical, as ultra-processed foods and climate change exacerbate the problem.

South Africa and Eswatini already have alarmingly high rates of obesity in women, signaling the need for targeted interventions.

Though anti-obesity medications like GLP-1 receptor agonists are gaining popularity in the West, their availability in Africa remains a challenge.

These medications could potentially be a game-changer, offering a new way to treat obesity as a chronic disease rather than a personal failing.