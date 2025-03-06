US Congressman Pushes for New Impeachment Articles Against Trump

By Staff, Agencies

US Democratic Congressman Al Green from Texas announced on Tuesday that he is working on new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Green, who was one of the first to attempt impeachment during Trump's first term, made the revelation after being ejected from the House chamber for heckling Trump during his speech.

Green expressed concerns about Trump’s budget cuts, particularly to Medicaid, which he believes could jeopardize healthcare for his constituents.

He stated, “This president is unfit. He should not hold the office,” referring to Trump's 34 felony convictions and two prior impeachments, both of which ended in Senate acquittals.

Green had previously introduced articles of impeachment against Trump in 2017.

Trump's 2023 budget, which includes significant cuts to federal programs like Medicaid, is fueling new concerns among Democrats, despite Republican assurances that Medicaid funding will not be reduced.