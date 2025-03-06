Please Wait...

South Africa Slams ‘Israeli’ Use of Starvation as a ‘Weapon of War’

folder_openAfrica... access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

South Africa denounced "Israel's" use of "starvation as a weapon of war" in Gaza, emphasizing that the people of Gaza "urgently need food, shelter, and medical supplies."

"Israel" drew international condemnation for its decision to halt the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the closing of all border crossings on Sunday in violation of the ceasefire deal.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the "Israeli" occupation to lift its suspension of humanitarian supplies to Gaza “immediately,” urging all parties to take every possible measure to prevent the resumption of hostilities while emphasizing the need for humanitarian aid to flow back into Gaza without delay and for the release of all detainees, in a statement published on March 2.

Chief of the United Nations humanitarian organization sharply criticized the halt in the entry of aid to the Strip, noting that it violated international law saying "'Israel's' decision to halt aid into Gaza is alarming. International humanitarian law is clear: We must be allowed access to deliver vital lifesaving aid."

Egypt and Qatar condemned the "Israeli" decision, calling the measure a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the occupation which Egypt and Qatar helped broker, "Egypt affirms that these measures constitute a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement," stated the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, accusing "Israel" of using starvation as "a weapon against the Palestinian people."

For its part, The Palestinian Hamas Resistance movement affirmed that Netanyahu is blatantly violating the ceasefire by halting the entry of crucial humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling it a “cheap act of blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and captive exchange.”

The Palestinian faction urged mediators and the international community to push the occupation entity to end its "punitive and unethical measures against more than 2 million people," stating that "Netanyahu's remarks on extending the first phase are a blatant attempt to evade the agreement and sidestep negotiations for the second phase."

Hamas stressed the importance of the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which "Israel" is avoiding by announcing its acceptance of a US proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

