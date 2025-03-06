US Envoy Focuses on Prisoner Exchange in Talks with Hamas, Ignores Broader Issues

By Staff, Al-Mayadeen

A senior Hamas official told Al-Mayadeen that a recent meeting between a US envoy and Hamas representatives left the American side with a "positive impression" about the possibility of negotiations.

However, the official noted that the US representative focused solely on the topic of a prisoner exchange, without addressing broader issues such as a ceasefire or the ongoing war in Gaza.

The official stated that the American side did not present a concrete framework for a prisoner swap but was receptive to Hamas's perspective on the matter.

The meeting, which took place at the request of the US, reportedly caught "Israeli" officials by surprise.

Hamas reaffirmed its full commitment to implementing all aspects of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, insisting on moving forward with the second phase of the deal.

The first phase of the agreement concluded, but the Palestinian group called on the international community to pressure the "Israeli" entity to fully uphold its commitments and proceed with the next phase without delays.

Meanwhile, two Egyptian security sources informed Reuters that the "Israeli" entity's delegation in Cairo is attempting to extend the first phase of the deal by 42 days, a move opposed by Hamas, which insists on progressing with the second phase as originally outlined.

Negotiations for the second phase, aimed at achieving a permanent cessation of the war, are being mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

As the deadline for the first phase approached, the "Israeli" entity proposed that Hamas release three captives per week in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, a proposal that Hamas rejected.