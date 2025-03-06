France Open to Extending Nuclear Umbrella

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will discuss the possibility of using its nuclear arsenal to protect its allies in Europe.

He made the statement as NATO members grow increasingly worried that the US under President Donald Trump will not come to their defense.

Last month, Germany’s chancellor-to-be, Friedrich Merz, suggested that Britain and France could extend their nuclear protection to Germany, given the tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine. These offers had “always remained unanswered,” he said.

In a speech on Wednesday evening, Macron said he is open to extending his country’s nuclear umbrella. “In response to the historic appeal by the future German chancellor, I have decided to open a strategic debate on protecting our allies on the European continent through a nuclear deterrent,” he said, according to RFI.

The president claimed that people in France are “legitimately worried” about the “new era” under Trump. “I want to believe that the United States will stay by our side, but we have to be prepared for that not to be the case.”

Trump, who was elected on an ‘America first’ campaign pledge, has demanded that European allies contribute more to their own defense. He further broke with many NATO countries by refusing to unconditionally back Ukraine against Russia and instead opted to launch direct talks with Moscow.

Trump’s drastic departure from the policies of his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, prompted America’s allies in Europe to question whether they can rely on Washington for their defense. “Europe faces a clear and present danger on a scale that none of us has seen in our adult lifetime,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a letter to the bloc’s member states on Tuesday.

The US president has stressed that it is his priority to broker a ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev and to prevent the conflict from spiraling into a full-scale war between nuclear powers. During a heated exchange in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump accused Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky of “gambling with World War III.”

Russia has accused NATO of saber-rattling and stated that the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine are raising the risks of dangerous escalation.