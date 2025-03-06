Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Macron Warns of Russian Threat, Calls for Stronger EU Defense

Macron Warns of Russian Threat, Calls for Stronger EU Defense
30 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that Russia poses a direct threat to France and the entire European Union, urging the bloc to increase defense spending.

In a televised address, he accused Moscow of escalating the Ukraine conflict into a global crisis, warning that if Russia is allowed to invade Ukraine with impunity, the security of all Europe is at risk.

Macron highlighted Russia’s significant military expansion, claiming that Moscow is allocating over 40% of its budget to defense and plans to further grow its army by 2030.

Given these developments, he questioned whether Russia would stop at Ukraine, emphasizing the need for Europe to prepare for a more dangerous geopolitical landscape.

While expressing regret over the current tensions, Macron insisted that passivity in such a situation would be “madness.”

He also raised concerns about shifting US policies, particularly President Donald Trump’s suspension of military aid to Ukraine following a dispute with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.

Macron stressed that Europe must take control of its own future rather than relying on decisions made in Washington or Moscow.

Macron has long advocated for strengthening Europe’s military independence from the US and reinforcing deterrence against Russia.

However, Moscow has repeatedly denied any intention of attacking NATO, with President Vladimir Putin dismissing such claims as “nonsense.”

Russia maintains that NATO’s expansion, including its pledge to bring Ukraine into the alliance, is a key factor behind the ongoing conflict.

Russia france EmmanuelMacron

Comments

