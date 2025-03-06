’Israeli’ Forces Shoot Palestinian Child as Settlers Storm West Bank Village

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" forces have shot and critically wounded several Palestinians, including a nine-year-old child, amid the entity’s ongoing large-scale assault on the occupied West Bank.

According to Ma’an news agency, the child was critically wounded in the head by live bullets fired by "Israeli" forces in Qusra, a town in the Nablus governorate, on Wednesday.

A 20-year-old woman was also shot in the head in the same area, while a 14-year-old boy was wounded during a violent raid on Ar-Rihiya village near Al-Khalil [“Hebron”].

Meanwhile, several Palestinians suffered suffocation after "Israeli" troops fired teargas canisters during a raid on Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency. Soldiers stormed the town, deploying along the road connecting Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] with Al-Khalil and in the Al-Bawaba area, firing live ammunition and teargas at civilians’ homes and stores.

In a separate incident on Wednesday evening, the "Israeli" military deployed Eitan armored vehicles in Tulkarm, advancing from the Einav checkpoint at the eastern entrance of Anabta.

They entered the town, patrolled the main road, and intercepted vehicles. Two other armored vehicles entered from the Jbara military checkpoint, advancing toward the Shobaki junction and then proceeding to Shufa village.

Additionally, "Israeli" settlers raided the Arab Al-Mlaihat village in the Ma’arjat area, northwest of Ariha, spreading panic among residents as they wandered through homes and properties.

The ongoing 44-day-long onslaught by the occupation entity has resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians, particularly in Jenin and its refugee camp, as well as Tulkarm.

The aggression has also led to the forced displacement of families and widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure, with approximately 120 houses completely demolished and dozens more partially damaged.