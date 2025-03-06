Trump Threatens to Kill Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas if “Israeli” Captives Not Released

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has threatened that the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and members of the Hamas resistance group will be killed if they do not immediately release the remaining “Israeli” captives held in the besieged territory.

Trump issued the warning in a social media post on Wednesday after meeting eight freed captives at the White House.

“Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies ..., or it is OVER for you,” he said.

The US president also reiterated Washington's full military assistance to “Israel”, which is worth billions of dollars, saying, “I am sending ‘Israel’ everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say."

He further warned that there would be “hell to pay” if the “Israeli” captives are not released immediately.

“This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance,” he added. “Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

The post came hours after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the US has been negotiating directly with Hamas to try to secure the release of the captives.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance group expresses its "full commitment" to a ceasefire deal with “Israel” as the entity releases 642 Palestinian abductees.

In phase one, which ended on Saturday, a total of 33 “Israeli” captives, including eight bodies, were released in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian abductees held in the regime’s jails.

However, “Israel” refused to move forward to the second stage of the truce, which would lead to a permanent end to the war, a full withdrawal of the occupation troops from Gaza, and the release of all captives.

A senior Hamas official has censured “Israel” for seeking a new truce deal, saying the only way to secure the release of “Israeli” captives is to start phase two of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas said “Israel” had been violating the agreement by “evading the commitment to end the war and withdraw completely from Gaza.”