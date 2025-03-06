- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
US Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Attempt to Freeze $2 Billion in Foreign Aid
By Staff, Agencies
The United States Supreme Court ruled against former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, rejecting his attempt to freeze nearly $2 billion in payments to foreign aid organizations for completed contracts.
The court voted 5-4 to uphold a lower court’s order directing the US Agency for International Development [USAID] and the State Department to resume payments.
Trump had imposed a 90-day freeze on aid disbursement in January, disrupting global humanitarian efforts in over 60 countries.
In response, District Judge Amir Ali ordered payments to be made by February 26, a ruling the Trump administration challenged.
However, the Supreme Court upheld the decision, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett siding with the liberal justices, while four conservative justices dissented.
Justice Samuel Alito, in his dissent, criticized the ruling, arguing that a single judge should not have the authority to compel the government to distribute such a large sum of taxpayer money.
Comments
- Related News