Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2025

 

  1. Home

S Korean Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs on Civilian Area, Injuring 15

S Korean Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs on Civilian Area, Injuring 15
folder_openKoreas access_time 17 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Fifteen civilians were injured in South Korea on Thursday after bombs from fighter jets mistakenly struck a residential area during military exercises in Pocheon, near the border with North Korea.

The Gyeonggi-do Bukbu Fire Services reported that two of the injured were in serious condition.

The South Korean Air Force confirmed that eight 500-pound Mk82 bombs from KF-16 jets fell outside the designated shooting range during joint live-fire drills.

Authorities evacuated residents as they searched for unexploded ordnance. The Air Force issued an apology, expressing regret for the incident and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

For years, local residents have protested the dangers posed by nearby military training grounds. Photos from the scene showed shattered windows and debris inside a church that was damaged in the blast.

The incident occurred ahead of the annual Freedom Shield military exercise, set to begin on Monday, involving South Korean and US forces.

The drills aim to enhance defense preparedness amid rising tensions, incorporating lessons from global conflicts and North Korea’s growing ties with Russia.

SouthKorea MilitaryDrills

Comments

  1. Related News
S Korean Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs on Civilian Area, Injuring 15

S Korean Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs on Civilian Area, Injuring 15

17 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un’s Sister Warns of Escalation Over US Military Presence

Kim Jong Un’s Sister Warns of Escalation Over US Military Presence

one day ago
S Korea Reports N Korea Deploying More Troops to Support Russia in Ukraine

S Korea Reports N Korea Deploying More Troops to Support Russia in Ukraine

6 days ago
North Korea Slams Escalating US ‘Military Provocations’ Under Trump, Vows to Counter Threats

North Korea Slams Escalating US ‘Military Provocations’ Under Trump, Vows to Counter Threats

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-03-2025 Hour: 09:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Palestinian Resistance Fighters Target “Israeli” Forces in Ya’bad, SW of Jenin
The Palestinian Prisoners Club: Over 9,500 Palestinians Held in “Israeli” Prisons