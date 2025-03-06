- Home
S Korean Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs on Civilian Area, Injuring 15
By Staff, Agencies
Fifteen civilians were injured in South Korea on Thursday after bombs from fighter jets mistakenly struck a residential area during military exercises in Pocheon, near the border with North Korea.
The Gyeonggi-do Bukbu Fire Services reported that two of the injured were in serious condition.
The South Korean Air Force confirmed that eight 500-pound Mk82 bombs from KF-16 jets fell outside the designated shooting range during joint live-fire drills.
Authorities evacuated residents as they searched for unexploded ordnance. The Air Force issued an apology, expressing regret for the incident and wishing the injured a swift recovery.
For years, local residents have protested the dangers posed by nearby military training grounds. Photos from the scene showed shattered windows and debris inside a church that was damaged in the blast.
The incident occurred ahead of the annual Freedom Shield military exercise, set to begin on Monday, involving South Korean and US forces.
The drills aim to enhance defense preparedness amid rising tensions, incorporating lessons from global conflicts and North Korea’s growing ties with Russia.
