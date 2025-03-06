Cyclone Alfred Stalls Off Australia’s East, Threatening Millions with Floods and Strong Winds

By Staff, Agencies

Cyclone Alfred has stalled off Australia’s east coast, delaying its landfall but prolonging the threat of severe weather. Authorities have shut down airports, schools and public transport as residents brace for heavy rain, flooding, and damaging winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology now expects the Category 2 storm to make landfall near Brisbane by Saturday morning, later than initially projected.

Stretching over 500 kilometers, the storm’s impact will be felt across Queensland and New South Wales, with officials warning of prolonged periods of heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash floods. Waves whipped up by the cyclone have already begun eroding beaches, while thousands of homes are without power.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese assured that the defense force is on standby to assist emergency services. Brisbane Airport has suspended operations, with Qantas canceling flights until the weekend. Over 1,000 schools in Queensland and 250 in New South Wales were closed as a precaution.

Alfred is considered a rare event for Brisbane, as the city has not been directly hit by a cyclone since 1974. Authorities continue to urge residents in flood-prone areas to take precautions as the storm lingers off the coast.