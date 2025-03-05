Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

US Firm Strikes Deal Panama Ports after US Pressure

US Firm Strikes Deal Panama Ports after US Pressure
folder_openUnited States access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A Hong Kong-based company announced plans to sell a controlling stake in a business operating two major ports on the Panama Canal to a consortium of investors led by an American multinational.

The deal came amid mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump over alleged Chinese influence on the crucial waterway.

Addressing a special joint session of the two chambers of the US Congress on Tuesday, the US president claimed he is making a successful diplomatic push to reclaim the Panama Canal, which he describes as a vital infrastructure project created by Americans for Americans.

Asian logistics giant CK Hutchison Holdings will sell a 90% interest in Panama Ports Company to a consortium that includes US investment holding BlackRock, its subsidiary Global Infrastructure Partners, and Geneva-based container terminals major Terminal Investment, according to a joint statement issued by CK Hutchison and BlackRock on Tuesday.

Panama Ports Company holds the contract to run the ports of Balboa and Cristobal, located at the Pacific and Atlantic entrances of the canal respectively, until 2047.

The deal also covers the sale of an 80% stake of CK Hutchison’s ports subsidiaries operating 43 ports across 23 countries, including in the UK, Germany, Mexico, Australia, Argentina and South Korea.

According to the statement, the agreement, valued at nearly $23 billion, including $5 billion in debt, does not have any interest in a trust that “operates ports in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and South China, or any other ports in China.”

panama canal UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Firm Strikes Deal Panama Ports after US Pressure

US Firm Strikes Deal Panama Ports after US Pressure

2 hours ago
Columbia University Students Protest Invite to Ex-’Israeli’ PM Bennett

Columbia University Students Protest Invite to Ex-’Israeli’ PM Bennett

6 hours ago
Democrats Disrupt Trump’s Congress Speech with Protests and Signs

Democrats Disrupt Trump’s Congress Speech with Protests and Signs

11 hours ago
Trump’s Trade War Escalation Drives Dollar Down Amid Growing US Recession Concerns

Trump’s Trade War Escalation Drives Dollar Down Amid Growing US Recession Concerns

12 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 05-03-2025 Hour: 08:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot