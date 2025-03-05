US Bars UK from Sharing its Intel with Ukraine – Daily Mail

By Staff, Agencies

The US has banned the UK from providing American intelligence to Ukraine, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. Several Western media outlets earlier reported that the US had suspended the delivery of all American military aid to Kiev, following a public spat between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the British tabloid, all UK intelligence agencies and military outlets “received an order expressly forbidding the sharing of US-generated intelligence.”

The suspension, which reportedly has no exact timeframe, is expected to affect such British agencies as the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and the Ministry of Defense.

UK military intelligence expert Phil Ingram told the Daily Mail that the US will “tightly control distribution of its intelligence to Ukraine” by relying on its own agencies based in Kiev.

On Wednesday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe also confirmed media reports that Washington had halted direct intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Trump has halted US military aid shipments to Ukraine, including those committed by former President Joe Biden's administration.

He also accused Ukrainian leader Zelensky of disrespecting America and not wanting peace with Russia during a heated meeting on Friday, said the newspaper.

An unnamed official cited by CNN claimed that the freeze on aid would remain in place until Trump decides that Zelensky is committed to peace talks.

Commenting on the possibility of the US suspending aid to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would “probably be the best contribution to the cause of peace.”