Loyal to the Pledge

’Israeli’ Drone Targets Car in Ras al-Naqoura, No Martyrs

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" drone targeted a civilian vehicle near Ras al-Naqoura.  

The drone then carried out a second strike, targeting civilians who attempted to approach the vehicle. A third strike followed when the Lebanese army tried to reach the site.

It was later revealed that the passengers of the targeted vehicle had managed to escape the "Israeli" attack in Ras al-Naqoura. The Lebanese army and the Red Cross were eventually able to reach the site.  

This "Israeli" assault is part of the ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement, as the occupation continues its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region.

Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, the occupation has continued its aggression through attacks on civilians and strikes on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region.

Lebanon drone attacks zionist agression civilian vehicle

