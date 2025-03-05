Hamas Welcomes Gaza Reconstruction Plan Adopted at Arab Summit in Cairo

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has welcomed Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan adopted at an emergency Arab summit in Cairo, which aims to avoid displacing Palestinians from the devastated coastal sliver.

Hamas emphasized the Cairo summit as a significant step towards Arab and Islamic alignment with the Palestinian cause, amidst ongoing "Israeli" attacks and displacement efforts.

The group praised Arab leaders for rejecting attempts to displace Palestinians and undermine their national cause, stating it was a historic message against a second Nakba.

It welcomed a call to boycott "Israel" commercially and politically, describing it as a “highly effective strategic move to isolate "Israel" and pressure it into complying with international law.”

Hamas urged all measures to ensure the reconstruction plan’s success.

The Gaza-based movement supported Egypt's reconstruction conference and the formation of a support committee for aid and governance in Gaza under a Palestinian state.

The group also emphasized the need to implement the reconstruction plan, ensure the urgent delivery of aid, and work to solidify the ceasefire and make sure that its terms are followed as agreed.

Arab leaders approved on Tuesday an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza, which affirmed rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their land “under any pretext or circumstances.”

The summit highlighted that it assigned an Arab legal committee to study the classification of Palestinian displacement as part of the crime of genocide.

Following the summit, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told a press conference that Cairo will begin to promote its reconstruction plan internationally.

He detailed that the plan includes the establishment of a seaport and an airport in the Gaza Strip and the recycling of the rubble left by the destruction in Gaza.