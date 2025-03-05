Please Wait...

UK: More Than 170 Mothers Killed by Their Sons in 15 Years

3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A report has revealed that nearly 10% of all women killed by men in the UK over the past 15 years were mothers killed by their sons. The analysis of 2,000 women’s deaths since 2009 sheds light on the hidden issue of matricide, with over 170 mothers losing their lives at the hands of their sons.

This data has sparked calls for the government to address matricide specifically, raise awareness about the risks sons pose to mothers, and provide support for victims.

The Femicide Census' 2,000 Women report, shared with The Guardian, indicates that mental health issues played a role in 58% of matricide cases. Karen Ingala Smith, a co-founder of the campaign group, stated that women are often left "paying the price" due to failures in the state system.

She said: “Male violence against mothers is a largely unrecognized but brutal reality,” adding, “What we see in these figures is the tip of the iceberg. These are the women who have been killed, but there will be many more hidden victims out there living their lives in absolute misery.”

Experts pointed to mental health issues, substance abuse, and the growing trend of adult children living with their parents due to the housing crisis as key factors behind these killings.

Additionally, misogyny was also highlighted, with mothers sometimes seen as a "safe space" for children to unleash violence.

UK: More Than 170 Mothers Killed by Their Sons in 15 Years

