Columbia University Students Protest Invite to Ex-’Israeli’ PM Bennett

By Staff, Agencies

Pro-Palestine students have held a protest rally in front of the Columbia University to denounce a speech by former "Israeli" prime minister Naftali Bennett, calling on the university administration to immediately cancel the event organized for “war criminals.”

Over 200 Columbia University students protested against Bennett's planned speech at an event organized by Kraft Center for Jewish Life, Columbia/Barnard Hill, and Columbia School of International and Public Affairs's Institute for Global Politics.

“Say it clear and say it loud, Naftali Bennett off campus now,” protesters chanted.

Demonstrators marched on 114th Street to Amsterdam Avenue and stood near the Law School on 116th Street and Amsterdam Avenue at around 7:20 p.m.

Ten minutes later, a banner that read “War criminal off our campus” and “Free Palestine” was unfurled on Law Bridge.

Separately, Columbia Jews for Ceasefire also released a statement ahead of the event, condemning the “political project of Naftali Bennett.”

Suchitra Vijayan, a New York-based lawyer and activist, also denounced Bennett’s appearance at Columbia University, questioning why top-ranking US universities should invite “war criminals.”