Loyal to the Pledge

Hezbollah MP: State’s Negligence will Push People to Practice Their Right in Expelling ‘Israeli’ Occupation

folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff

The enemy continues to persist in its crimes and repeated aggression, as it targeted today a civilian car after the owner, Khodor Hashem, had dropped off his family at home, where he was martyred in the town of Rechknanay in South Lebanon.

We place this aggression before the International Supervisory Committee and the Lebanese government to put an end to this overstepping of national sovereignty. How long will the state continue to overlook these violations without taking action or declaring a stance, when it has committed to defending its citizens and protecting its people?

In the same context, we emphasize the necessity of addressing these aggressions with utmost seriousness and national responsibility, holding everyone accountable to exert all pressures to expel the enemy from the land it occupies.

We point out that any negligence or leniency in this regard will push our people to practice their right to resist and expel the enemy.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah

