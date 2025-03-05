“Israel” Admits Failure in Preventing Al-Aqsa Flood Op

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” “Shin Bet's” chief, Ronen Bar, conceded in a statement released on Tuesday, that the agency had "failed in its mission" to thwart the operation, codenamed al-Aqsa Flood operation, during which 240 Zionists were ensnared and major "Israeli" outposts infiltrated after the entity’s military and police were caught off guard.

Bar wished “‘Shin Bet’ had acted differently in the years leading” up to the development.

The agency has acknowledged significant gaps in intelligence gathering and an overreliance on existing preventive measures, leading to a misjudgment of the intentions and compatibilities of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which carried out the operation alongside its fellow resistance groups.

The acknowledgment came days after an “internal investigation” revealed that, despite possessing intelligence on Hamas’ plans, indicators had not been perceived as immediate threats.

The probe carried out by the "Israeli" military criticized the entity’s overconfidence in intelligence assessments and its underestimation of Hamas' capabilities, mistakes which contributed to the devastating outcome for the entity.

After launching the operation, Hamas retained the hundreds-strong Zionists in captivity, conditioning their release on the freedom of numerous Palestinian detainees, thousands of whom have returned home so far in exchange for a handful of the captives.

Besides failing to confront the resistance fighters storming the occupied Palestinian territories during the operation, the "Israeli" entity signally failed to realize its intended goal of “eliminating” Hamas during a subsequent war of genocide it launched against the Gaza Strip, despite its killing more than 48,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, throughout the brutal military onslaught.

The recent revelations have, meanwhile, set off growing calls within the "Israeli" entity for a comprehensive inquiry to examine the failures of both security agencies and political officials in preventing the operation.