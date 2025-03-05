Democrats Disrupt Trump’s Congress Speech with Protests and Signs

By Staff, Agencies

During President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, Democrats staged protests, with some turning their backs on him, holding up signs, and walking out.

Signs reading “No King!” and “Save Medicaid” were displayed, and Representative Al Green of Texas interrupted the speech early by shouting about Trump’s plans to cut safety net programs, including Medicaid.

Green, who plans to introduce impeachment articles against Trump, was escorted out of the chamber by security after being ordered to leave by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

As Trump spoke, many Democrats exited the chamber, leaving about a third of their side empty as his speech continued.

The speech, which lasted an hour and 30 minutes, became the longest in history, and Republicans gave Trump a standing ovation at the conclusion.

Trump responded by dismissing the Democrats’ discontent, saying that nothing he could say would make them happy.

Other lawmakers, including Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, held up signs and messages, such as “Resist” and “Save Medicaid,” while some members stared in silence or held their phones.

Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan even wrote messages on a whiteboard in response to Trump’s remarks, including "No King!"

In contrast, Republican Representative Lance Gooden snatched a sign from a Democrat and tossed it into the air, adding to the tense atmosphere.