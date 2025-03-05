Teen Arrested Over “Christchurch 2.0” Threat to Sydney Mosque

By Staff, Agencies

Australian police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with an online threat aimed at a newly opened mosque in Sydney.

The threat, posted under a comment on the mosque's Instagram account, referred to a "Christchurch 2.0" attack, seemingly alluding to the 2019 massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, where 51 Muslims were killed.

The mosque targeted by the threat is the Australian Islamic House, located in Edmondson Park, in Sydney's western suburbs.

The teenager was arrested in Eaton, Southwest Western Australia, and is now assisting police with their investigation.

New South Wales [NSW] Police confirmed that they had launched an inquiry into the threat, stating that the source of the threat was from interstate and that there is no ongoing danger to the community.

The mosque, which has welcomed hundreds of worshippers since opening just before Ramadan, expressed deep concern over the incident.

The institution’s president, Mazhar Hadid, urged authorities to treat the threat with the utmost urgency.

The Alliance of Australians for Muslims and the Australian National Imams Council also voiced alarm, stressing the importance of addressing Islamophobia and ensuring the safety of Muslims in Sydney.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the threat as “abhorrent” and called for the full force of the law to be applied. He reaffirmed that racism and Islamophobia would not be tolerated in Australia.

NSW Premier Chris Minns also pledged that his government and police would take the matter seriously.