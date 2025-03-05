Sudanese Army Captures Key Bridge from RSF Amid Ongoing Conflict in Khartoum

By Staff, Agencies

The Sudanese army has taken control of the eastern side of the Manshia Bridge in Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

A military statement confirmed that the army regained control of this strategic bridge, which had been the last one held by the RSF over the Blue Nile.

A video was released showing a military commander inspecting the army’s position at the bridge entrance.

This development adds to the army's recent successes, as it has regained control of nine other bridges linking key cities in Khartoum.

The only bridge still under RSF control is the Jebel Aulia Bridge on the White Nile in southern Khartoum.

On Monday, the army advanced into the East Nile district of Khartoum, capturing several government buildings.

The army's control over Khartoum State has significantly expanded, now covering most of Omdurman in the west, Bahri in the north and 75% of the central Khartoum area, including the presidential palace and international airport.

However, the RSF continues to maintain positions in the eastern and southern parts of the city.

Since the onset of the conflict in mid-April 2023, Sudan has witnessed intense fighting between the army and the RSF, resulting in over 20,000 deaths and the displacement of 14 million people, according to the UN and local authorities.

Some US-based research puts the death toll at around 130,000.