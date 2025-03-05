Philippine Air Force Fighter Jet Crash Claims Two Pilots’ Lives

By Staff, Agencies

Two Philippine Air Force pilots lost their lives when their FA-50 fighter jet crashed during an anti-insurgency operation in Bukidnon province, southern Philippines.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on March 4, when the aircraft lost contact with other planes involved in the mission, triggering a search-and-rescue operation.

The wreckage of the jet and the bodies of the two pilots were discovered in the Kalatungan mountains in the southern Mindanao region on March 5.

Military officials stated that the wreckage indicates a crash, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

In response to the accident, the remaining 11 FA-50 jets, which are South Korean-built, have been grounded temporarily.

The Philippines had acquired 12 of these jets in 2014 to modernize its military and enhance security, particularly in defense against maritime threats in the South China Sea.

The Air Force aims to return the jets to operational status as soon as possible to minimize disruptions to ongoing missions.