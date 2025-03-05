Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Philippine Air Force Fighter Jet Crash Claims Two Pilots’ Lives

Philippine Air Force Fighter Jet Crash Claims Two Pilots’ Lives
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Two Philippine Air Force pilots lost their lives when their FA-50 fighter jet crashed during an anti-insurgency operation in Bukidnon province, southern Philippines.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on March 4, when the aircraft lost contact with other planes involved in the mission, triggering a search-and-rescue operation.

The wreckage of the jet and the bodies of the two pilots were discovered in the Kalatungan mountains in the southern Mindanao region on March 5.

Military officials stated that the wreckage indicates a crash, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

In response to the accident, the remaining 11 FA-50 jets, which are South Korean-built, have been grounded temporarily.

The Philippines had acquired 12 of these jets in 2014 to modernize its military and enhance security, particularly in defense against maritime threats in the South China Sea.

The Air Force aims to return the jets to operational status as soon as possible to minimize disruptions to ongoing missions.

philippines PlaneCrash

Comments

  1. Related News
Philippine Air Force Fighter Jet Crash Claims Two Pilots’ Lives

Philippine Air Force Fighter Jet Crash Claims Two Pilots’ Lives

one hour ago
Imam Khamenei Donates Fund to Release Needy Prisoners

Imam Khamenei Donates Fund to Release Needy Prisoners

one hour ago
Pakistan’s Bannu Cantonment Attack: 11 Killed, 22 Injured in Explosive-Laden Vehicle Assault

Pakistan’s Bannu Cantonment Attack: 11 Killed, 22 Injured in Explosive-Laden Vehicle Assault

one hour ago
Australia Braces for Rare Cyclone as Alfred Threatens Eastern Coast

Australia Braces for Rare Cyclone as Alfred Threatens Eastern Coast

2 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 05-03-2025 Hour: 10:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot