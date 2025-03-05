Scientists Create Woolly Mice as Part of Efforts to Revive Woolly Mammoths

By Staff, Agencies

Scientists at Colossal Biosciences, a US biotechnology company, have made a breakthrough in their efforts to revive the woolly mammoth by creating genetically modified mice with woolly hair.

This marks a significant step in their plan to “de-extinct” the mammoth by editing the genes of Asian elephants to exhibit traits of their prehistoric relatives. The team hopes the first calf will be born by the end of 2028.

Ben Lamm, co-founder and CEO of Colossal, explained that the research team has been studying ancient mammoth genomes alongside those of Asian elephants, identifying key genetic differences. The team then began editing elephant genomes and has now provided support for their approach through the successful creation of mice with traits adapted for cold tolerance, such as woolly coats.

The research, which is still in the process of being peer-reviewed, involved various genome-editing techniques on fertilized mouse eggs and stem cells, resulting in mice with woolly, golden-brown coats and other mammoth-like traits.

These modifications targeted nine genes associated with hair characteristics and fat metabolism, traits that are believed to have contributed to the mammoth’s adaptation to cold climates.

Despite the technical success, experts like Robin Lovell-Badge from the Francis Crick Institute remain cautious.

He emphasized that the study doesn’t fully explain the mechanisms behind these changes or the potential to replicate them in elephants.

Lovell-Badge also raised concerns about the use of resources for mammoth revival instead of focusing on preventing the extinction of existing species.

While some believe the work brings us closer to reviving the mammoth, others are more skeptical, noting the immense challenges still ahead in engineering an elephant with true mammoth-like traits.